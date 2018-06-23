Want to do it all from just one USB drive? 

Welcome to the Easy2Boot (E2B) website
Latest released version is E2B v1.99 (2018-06-18)
- The E2B download is now a Windows self-extracting .exe executable (a .zip file is provided for linux users) - you can now make an NTFS multiboot USB drive with just a few mouse clicks. Make an E2B USB drive using Windows or linux (portable - no installation to Windows required).
- UEFI-booting (incl. Secure Boot) is possible by converting the payloads into .imgPTN files.
- Use the MPI Tool Pack to make .imgPTN files for MBR+UEFI booting (supports Secure Boot).
- USB Flash drives (and USB HDD\SSD drives with some workarounds) are supported (NTFS is recommended).
- E2B is designed to work even with buggy/quirky BIOSes.
- You should never need to reformat your E2B USB drive again, even when you update to the latest version of E2B.
- Easy to maintain - just copy over your ISOs/files (or delete them), a new menu is automatically created each time you boot.
- Directly boots .ISO, .IMA, .IMG, .VHD, .VHDX, .WIM, WinBuilder WinPE ISOs, Windows Install ISOs, etc.
- Over 300 different types of ISOs and payload files supported.
- Generic - unlike other solutions, there is no need to update E2B when a new version of a linux distro is released
- Multiple linux ISOs+Persistence possible (via .mnu menu files) - persistence files larger than 4GB supported!
- Add images of other single-partition bootable USB drives (e.g. add partition images of Rufus, WinsetupFromUSB, YUMI, XBOOT, DOS USB, etc.)
- 15+ languages for the E2B menu system. Press F1 in the E2B Menu for help.
- Use E2B for unattended Windows installs (drivers+apps+updates+Microsoft Windows Install ISO file) by using the SDI_CHOCO feature - when a new version of Windows is released, simply add the new ISO!
- Easy to change the menu text, menu order, add your own grub4dos menu files, add your own sub-menus, configure the appearance of the menu and much more...
- Use the large red Make E2B Drive button in Make_E2B GUI to quickly make an NTFS E2B drive (recommended).
- Make an E2B USB drive using Windows or linux (portable - no installation to Windows required).
- Removable-type USB Flash drives supported (and USB Fixed Disks but extra steps are required for some payloads).
- E2B supports FAT32, NTFS (recommended & default), ExFAT (and limited ext2/3/4) USB boot drives.
- Just copy over your ISO files (or delete them), a new menu is automatically created each time you boot. Add or remove any payload just by copying or deleting the file from the USB drive - no menu to edit, no app. needed - no need to remake it every month/week/day!
- Boot from 100's of different ISOs and images (just copy them onto the USB drive!) - over 300 different types supported.
- Add 100's of All-In-One Windows Install ISOs (convert to .imgPTN files using the Windows MPI Tool Kit).
- Add 100's of UEFI-images (e.g. Windows/Linux/KonBoot/Utilities) using .imgPTN files.
- Add 100's of full linux and WindowsToGo installations.
- Add 100's of different linux liveCD ISOs each with persistence (>4GB persistence on NTFS is supported using ext2/3/4).
- Boot directly from Windows .VHD and .WIM files - just copy them over.
- Add images of other single-partition bootable USB drives (e.g. Rufus, WinsetupFromUSB, YUMI, XBOOT, etc.).
- 15+ languages for the E2B menu system (you can add your own language too).
- Secure UEFI-booting is supported by using .imgPTN files.
- Easily create fully automated Windows 7/8/10 unattend.XML files for booting from unmodified Windows Install ISO's (XMLtoE2B).
- Use for unattended Windows installs (drivers+apps+updates+unchanged Windows Install ISO file) (SDI_CHOCO feature).
- Offline unattended Windows installs (drivers+apps+updates+Windows ISO) using Chocolatey offline packages (no need to create your own app install packages).
- Update to the latest E2B version in a few seconds - no need to reformat the USB drive ever! Updating E2B to the latest version does not change your configuration.
- Fully configurable - change wallpaper, menus entries, menu, font, behaviour, add password protection, PIN code each month, etc.
- Original linux ISO boot menu is shown - it's the same menu you get when booting from the linux CD (live, install, safe mode, memtest, etc. menu options).
- User configurable and fully documented - you can change the background wallpaper, headings and text colours, move the menu position, make your own sub-menus, make it beep when the menu loads, add your own GFXBoot menu, change menu font, use UTF-8 non-ASCII characters in the menus, define your own hotkeys, add your own language versions, etc. etc.
- Variety of example 'skins'/themes included.
- Compatible with FlashBoot (uses FAT32 for booting very old systems that have trouble booting from USB due to non-standard USB BIOS boot support).
- Can boot some linux liveCD ISOs even if they are not contiguous or write-protected (ISOBOOT feature).
- Hide some payloads so only you can boot from them.
- Guest Menu - password protect the full menu so other users will only see a 'Guest menu' when they boot from the E2B drive.
- Can use a USB Hard disk with one or more partitions and still UEFI boot (even if they are all NTFS partitions) - no complex GPT partitions needed.
- UEFI boot to an NTFS partition (via Clover + first FAT32 ptn).
- Also supports dual .imgPTN partition images - e.g. FAT32 + NTFS, or FAT32+ext3.
- Supports multiple UEFI secure-boot payloads.
- Includes Holmes.Sherlock's PassPass for E2B to bypass Windows password entry (XP to Win10) and automated UtilMan Windows hack.
- Easily configurable using a \_ISO\MyE2B.cfg file.
- Design a custom menu using E2B_Editor.exe.
- Customise individual menu entries and each item's help text using TXT_Maker.exe.
- Compatible with Zalman ZM-VE200/350/500, IODD 2531/2541, etc. (Virtual CD)
- Add a grub2 menu system and then UEFI-boot to linux ISOs that do not normally support UEFI-booting!
- WinBuilder ISO boot support (must keep extension as .ISO) (v1.90+)
- Set the \menu.lst attribute as Hidden and then run UPDATE_E2B_DRIVE.cmd to hide files in root
- NTFS supported under linux as well as FAT32 - use udefrag to make NTFS files contiguous (v1.85+).
- Supports animations, stamps and large fonts (v1.79+).
- Windows utility SWITCH_E2B.exe allows you to switch to any .imgPTN file from Windows - no need to MBR-boot first.
- Keep a 'Master Copy' of E2B+payload files on your Windows system and make more fully loaded E2B drives or 'clone' your E2B drive
Easy2Boot is a FREE collection of grub4dos scripts which are copied onto a grub4dos-bootable USB drive. Each time you boot, the E2B scripts automatically find all the payload files (.ISO, .IMA, .BIN, .IMG, etc.) on the USB drive and dynamically generate the menus. Each file is run depending on its file extension.
Easy to maintain, delete or update
How to add all your ISO (and other) files:
- Copy each bootable ISO/payload file into a suitable menu folder on the E2B USB drive (e.g. \_ISO\WINDOWS\WIN10 or \_ISO\LINUX) - no extra applications required.
- Make all files contiguous (if required), e.g. double-click on \Make_This_Drive_Contiguous.cmd on the USB drive (or run the linux defragfs or udefrag command from \_ISO\docs\linux_utils folder). See here.
- Boot to the E2B menu and pick your ISO or payload file from the appropriate menu.
- To remove an ISO file, just delete it from the E2B drive.
Click here for a list of over 300 types of ISOs and other payload files that work with Easy2Boot (includes UEFI booting using .imgPTN files).
Languages
Menu Languages: English, Dutch, French, German, Greek, Chinese, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Swedish, Spanish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese (and Arabic menu text only). New languages can be easily made and added (including Persian, Urdu, Hebrew and other right-to-left languages).
Read the German Com! Magazine article here or Frettt's German guide here or a series of French articles here or Russian article here.
More about Easy2Boot
Read How Easy2Boot works (recommended if you want to get the best out of E2B).
