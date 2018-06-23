Welcome to the Easy2Boot (E2B) website

< << Click to see all 130+ pages!

Please support E2B by turning off your Ad Blocker for this site.

Temporary Site problem 23/06/2018

If you are have problems loading any page of this site, please clear your Browsers 'Browsing History' (Ctrl+Shift+Del in Chrome).

Latest released version is E2B v1.99 (2018-06-18) (check for new Beta versions on the Alternate Download sites).

Live Chat is often available on this site for help with any problems.

Easy2Boot is downloaded from this site over 3000 times every day (also available from MajorGeeks) - have you tried it yet?



New! 120-page PDF eB ook (complete course on making a multiboot USB drive).

Want to do it all from just one USB drive?

Then why not use what the 'Techies' use?

The E2B download is now a Windows self-extracting .exe executable (a .zip file is provided for linux users) - you can now make an NTFS multiboot USB drive with just a few mouse clicks. Make an E2B USB drive using Windows or linux (portable - no installation to Windows required).

multiboot USB drive with just a few mouse clicks. Make an E2B USB drive using Windows or linux (portable - no installation to Windows required). UEFI-booting (incl. Secure Boot) is possible by converting the payloads into .imgPTN files.

is possible by converting the payloads into .imgPTN files. Use the MPI Tool Pack to make .imgPTN files for MBR+UEFI booting (supports Secure Boot).

USB Flash drives (and USB HDD\SSD drives with some workarounds) are supported (NTFS is recommended).

E2B is designed to work even with buggy/quirky BIOSes.

Approx. 2000 new E2B USB drives are made every day!

You should never need to reformat your E2B USB drive again, even when you update to the latest version of E2B.

Easy to maintain - just copy over your ISOs/files (or delete them), a new menu is automatically created each time you boot.

Directly boots .ISO, .IMA, .IMG, .VHD, .VHDX, .WIM, WinBuilder WinPE ISOs, Windows Install ISOs, etc.

Over 300 different types of ISOs and payload files supported.

Generic - unlike other solutions, there is no need to update E2B when a new version of a linux distro is released

Multiple linux ISOs+Persistence possible (via .mnu menu files) - persistence files larger than 4GB supported!

Add images of other single-partition bootable USB drives (e.g. add partition images of Rufus, WinsetupFromUSB, YUMI, XBOOT, DOS USB, etc.)

15+ languages for the E2B menu system. Press F1 in the E2B Menu for help.

Use E2B for unattended Windows installs (drivers+apps+updates+Microsoft Windows Install ISO file) by using the SDI_CHOCO feature - when a new version of Windows is released, simply add the new ISO!

Easy to change the menu text, menu order, add your own grub4dos menu files, add your own sub-menus, configure the appearance of the menu and much more...

Interested in USB/PXE booting? - visit www.rmprepusb.com for over 140 Tutorials!

Make an E2B drive





Make an E2B drive in 3 steps - pick a Drive, then a Language and then click Make E2B D rive .

Then test that it boots OK by clicking the green Test with Q EMU button ...



Press F1 in the E2B Menu for help.

Think this site is a MESS?

Don't like the messy layout and all the annoying ads on this site?

E2B is free, but anyone who makes a donation of £5 or more (or if you report a bug) will be emailed a URL which loads the E2B and RMPrepUSB website pages quicker, has much fewer adverts per page and a much neater format (see this page for an example of the simpler web page format). If you donate £10 or more, you even get a free licence for XMLtoE2B.exe too (just ask me for it when you donate).

Latest News Russian blog Chinese post

Full E2B feature list